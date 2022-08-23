Burning forest biomass for energy is a climate own goal

Biomass burning might be a renewable energy source, but it is not a clean energy source; that's because it still emits CO2. Trees are mostly carbon and burning forest biomass emits CO2 into the atmosphere. Furthermore, the emissions from burning forest biomass are immediate and there is always a significant time lag before an equivalent amount of CO2 is removed from the atmosphere: if the forestry residuals come from a 40 to100 year old tree, it will take 40 to 100 years for an equivalent tree to regrow. Because proposals involve continuously burning forest biomass for energy, there will always be more carbon in the atmosphere than if the forest had remained unlogged.