My wife and I, both aged 60, have a self-managed superannuation fund. We both retired earlier this year. Now I've been asked to consult to a company, not my previous employer, on an as-required basis. Due to the nature of the work it is hard to predict how much income it will produce. My wife will be employed by me. Are we allowed to start an account-based pension even though our income is irregular, and we may stop work at any time?