The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Yotam Ottolenghi's Flavour of Life tour comes to Canberra in January 2023

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yotam Ottolenghi has announced dates for a tour of Australia and New Zealand. Picture supplied

Time to get cooking in anticipation of chef, restaurateur and much-loved author Yotam Ottolenghi's rescheduled Flavour of Life tour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.