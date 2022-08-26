The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

If you had to pick Australia's nation painting, which one would you choose?

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A thousand serious candidate paintings leap to this cultured columnist's mind. Picture: Shutterstock

One of the best of the many brilliantly witty satirical Barnaby Joyce memes presently decorating the Twittersphere inserts Barnaby into Hugo Simberg's famous painting The Wounded Angel (1903).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.