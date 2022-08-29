Looking for somewhere special to take dad on Father's Day? Here's a few places celebrating dads on Sunday, September 4. Tell him to wear his new socks and undies.
But if you want to get him something nicer than underwear, there's a few suggestions at the end as well.
Temporada is putting on a spread good enough to knock the socks off dad. Which, ironically, is probably just what you gave him as a father's day present.
It's hard to believe it's been almost 12 months since the last Rapido dinner during lockdown. Chef Dave Young and the team have put together a meal fit for a king featuring some of their favourite RPIDO dishes, plus a couple of newbies.
There's braised duck and kim chi croquettes; the king prawn cocktail; a delicious, crispy free-range pork porchetta; and a deluxe bread and butter pudding with vanilla ice cream to finish. Vegetarian packs available and a couple of options for the kids as well. Pick up only, Sunday night, September 4, $70pp, for seven dishes. Kids cheesy pasta bake and ice cream packs $25. Craft beer packs, $50 for six.
Is dad a shiraz fan? Get him a ticket to the Winederlust shiraz tasting on Saturday, September 3 where he can enjoy six shiraz and shiraz blends from Dryridge Estate in Megalong Valley; Tumblong Hills in Gundagai; A.Retief Wines from the Urban Winery Sydney; Hugh Hamilton in McLaren Vale; and Mount Majura in the Canberra District. For $60pp, join Winederlust's Jeanene Kennedy-Evans for an afternoon session that also includes a bite to eat.
A few options at the arboretum for the whole family on Sunday, September 4. From brunch (8.30-11am), lunch (noon-2pm), to a pop-up barbecue hosted by Capital Brewing Co. Kids menus available across the whole day. The Beer, Belly and BBQ event on the terrace, from 11am to 2pm, offers up some gourmet options, from a char sui braised pork belly with crackling and steamed rice, to a bratwurst sausage sandwich with Dijon and gruyere. There's even a little sausage sanger for the kids.
If you fancy a picnic on the day, order the Dad's Box. $120 gets you a trio of cold meats, some antipasto, beef jerky, maple whiskey-glazed pork belly baguette, two Capital Brewing beers, and more.
Celebrate your dad this Father's Day at First Edition on Northbourne Avenue with a family feast featuring bottomless beers for dad. There's a three-course sharing menu featuring such delights as slow-cooked spiced beef cheeks and warm chocolate fondant. There's also live music from DJ Ashley Zmijewski. September 4, 1-3pm. $89 per adult, $55 per child. Catch the light rail into town and make an afternoon of it.
Dad deserves to be treated and Pialligo Estate has two wonderful ways to do it on Sunday, September 4. From a five-course lunch at Pavilion Dining featuring the very best seasonal produce to a picnic box to be enjoyed on the lawns. The lunch is $105pp with a BentSpoke beer for dad on arrival (kids under eight, $49pp). The menu includes: smokehouse charcuterie with estate grown preserves; chopped king prawn salad with herbs from the garden and housemade flatbreads; braised beef cheek, cavolo nero and celeriac; three cheese board, nashi membrillo and house made lavosh; and a hazelnut parfait, coffee and jersey fudge. There's an upgrade which includes unlimited regional wines. $129pp. 11.30am til 2.30pm.
The picnic box (from $240 for four, $360 for six) includes assorted smokehouse charcuterie; a selection of artisan cheeses; homemade pastries, gourmet sandwiches, dips and condiments; and four to six BentSpoke beers and a bottle of Pialligo regionals wine.
A nice little three-course Father's Day lunch for the family at Ondine for only $85pp. Choose from three different meals, across entree, main and dessert. From roasted scallops with potato crumb and pickled fennel, to sirloin with pommes frites, and a vanilla bean creme brulee to finish. Other options include vegetarian options. Add in some Appellation rock oysters, half dozen for $25 and you don't even have to think about the washing up.
This Father's Day, Hyatt Hotel Canberra will be celebrating all the fabulous fathers, father figures and fathers-to-be. On Sunday, September 4, the hotel will be offering an exclusive afternoon tea featuring a delicious barbecue menu including wagyu sliders, pork ribs and kransky along with finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, jam and cream, and a selection of tempting cakes at their Tea Lounge. Top it off with a glass of complimentary beer or wine. $89pp.
Glen Moray's 18-year-old single malt Scotch whisky is a special gift for a special dad. Crafted in Speyside Scotland, this intense whisky possesses a perfect structure and balance of soft, warm flavour. By ageing entirely in American oak first-fill casks, the spirit is enhanced with the wood's maximum flavours of vanilla, oak and toffee. $125.99.
Bring filter coffee back into fashion with this beautiful drip brewer from Smeg. Keeping in line with Smeg's retro-style small appliances, this drip coffee machine will provide an aromatic brew whenever your cravings call. With four-cup functionality and a 10-cup capacity, this machine also has an auto-start mode, keep warm mode and it's available in seven colours. $319.
And then put the coffee in this Canberra-designed Ori cup and saucer from Bison. Available in 11 colours to suit all dads. Holds approximately 220ml of his favourite brew. Order online, or head out to either of the local stores, at The Plot in Pialligo or Lonsdale Street, Braddon. $49.
This heavy cleaver in a traditional 19th century Australian country house pattern is from Tharwa Valley Forge. With a thick spine and careful heat treatment, it easily handles heavy chopping and batoning. A standout feature of this knife are the handle scales, which are carved from 150 year old Blakely's Red Gum reclaimed from fence posts at Cuppacumbalong Homestead. $520.
Slim, sleek and perfect for the casual wine enthusiast, the Coravin Pivot wine preservation system promises to keep wine fresh for up to four weeks with the company's award-winning patented technology. Available in four colours, the device can complement any kitchen aesthetic boasting a new compact size and Coravin's signature design.$184.95
This beautiful recipe book from Bespoke Letterpress includes a kitchen reflections section alongside 90 pages for recipes and reference charts for easy reference for recipe conversions. Bound in olive-green linen, with gold gilded edges, this will be something you'll hope dad passes down through the generations. $49.95.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
