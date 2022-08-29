Dad deserves to be treated and Pialligo Estate has two wonderful ways to do it on Sunday, September 4. From a five-course lunch at Pavilion Dining featuring the very best seasonal produce to a picnic box to be enjoyed on the lawns. The lunch is $105pp with a BentSpoke beer for dad on arrival (kids under eight, $49pp). The menu includes: smokehouse charcuterie with estate grown preserves; chopped king prawn salad with herbs from the garden and housemade flatbreads; braised beef cheek, cavolo nero and celeriac; three cheese board, nashi membrillo and house made lavosh; and a hazelnut parfait, coffee and jersey fudge. There's an upgrade which includes unlimited regional wines. $129pp. 11.30am til 2.30pm.