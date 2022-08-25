And think about the reception of Marin's dancing incident compared to the way we responded when we learned the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended a Gang of Youths concert on a school night and had a beer on a school night. (Yeah, I know Nathan Albanese left school long ago. My kids are much older than Nathan and I still have the school night vibe). We were so enthusiastic about Albo being one of us (I mean, not one of us. I still can't have a beer on a school night without panicking and my children left school and home years ago). Straight-out cheering. Except from those idiots at Sky News who think Albo should have been wearing a suit. Suits and ties never helped them.