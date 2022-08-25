The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Constitution Place, Canberra sells for $275 million as Capital Property Group enters deal with Investa Commercial Property Fund

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:24am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capital Airport Group has sold a portion of its Constitution Place development. Picture: Colliers

Terry Snow's Capital Property Group has sold off part of its Constitution Place development in a bid to "ease the financial strain" the COVID-19 pandemic had placed on the business.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.