A $28 million hotel has been proposed in Canberra's Molonglo Valley as part of the third stage of the high-density Koko development.
Developer Krnc Group has submitted an application for commercial accommodation - either a hotel or serviced apartments - on block 1, section 38 in Wright.
Advertisement
It will form part of a mixed-use development which will span the 15,771-square-metre site on the corner of John Gorton Drive and Steve Irwin Avenue.
PK Nominees, a joint venture between the Krnc and Pelle families, paid $10.25 million for the block at auction in late 2017.
The seven-storey hotel is proposed to include 101 rooms with a mix of one- and two-bedroom options, a rooftop terrace and basement car parking with 177 spaces.
Krnc Group director John Krnc said the accommodation will appeal to interstate visitors, particularly those travelling to Stromlo Forest Park for cycling.
"From our investigations we understand there's a lot of visitors to the area ... there is good opportunity for interstate visitors to have somewhere else to stay nearby to relatives," he said.
"Also the attraction of the cycling just down the road, it's a very good opportunity to be closer to the action."
Mr Krnc anticipated the hotel would open by the end of 2023, with the option to engage a hotel operator currently being considered.
Stage one of the Koko development is under construction and expected to open by early next year.
It will comprise a 132-unit residential building with about 3500 square metres of retail shops including a Woolworths, liquor retailer and pharmacy.
Apartments at Koko are currently for sale, with two-bedroom units starting at $565,000.
Stage two includes an Aldi supermarket development, which is currently awaiting approval with an anticipated opening date of mid-2023.
Mr Krnc said there will also be a fourth stage which could include a small amount of commercial space or residential apartments.
MORE DEVELOPMENT NEWS:
Ryan Hemsley, convener at the Molonglo Valley Community Forum, said the community was looking forward to the completion of the retail shops, which the area has "sorely needed for a number of years now".
Advertisement
However the community council was seeking additional detail from the developer regarding pedestrian access.
"It's looking like this will be the primary commercial hub for the suburbs of Coombs and Wright so we want to make sure that people traversing that area on foot are kept safe," Mr Hemsley said.
"We're looking to receive a little bit more information from the developer to ensure that pedestrian safety can be maintained despite the heavy vehicle demands of a local centre of its size."
The period for public representations for the hotel component closes on August 31.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.