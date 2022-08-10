Canberra's Hellenic Club is seeking community feedback on its major development proposal, as the club moves ahead with plans to diversify its business.
However a review panel has encouraged the club to reconsider a more pedestrian-friendly design that would benefit the broader Woden Town Centre.
The proposed multi-purpose development includes the construction of three new buildings which would sit alongside the existing club at 1 Matilda Street, Phillip.
A 16-storey office tower, 12-storey hotel, childcare, entertainment venue and dining precinct are among the plans, which come as the club looks to deviate from poker machine revenue.
'Eat streets' and performance venue to attract crowds
The proposal includes three dining precincts, dubbed "eat streets", that would connect via a pedestrian-friendly agora, the Greek term for a central gathering place.
A three-level building is proposed to house a 2000-seat auditorium across the two upper levels, which the plans state would be designed to "international standards" in the hope of attracting performers and events to Woden.
A health and wellness facility is proposed on level one, comprising a day spa, gym, physiotherapy centre and medical suites.
Meanwhile a 12-storey building would be built next to the auditorium with 150 hotel rooms and a rooftop pool.
A 16-storey office space with 20,000 square metres of leasable space is also proposed, with plans for a childcare centre on level three to service tenants and the community.
Four levels of basement carparking with 800 spaces is also proposed, as well as electric vehicle charging stations.
Hellenic Club board president Andrew Satsias told The Canberra Times in April the club intended to capitalise on growing residential development in Woden for its future earnings.
"Building on the significant residential development that is already occurring across the town centre, our goal has been to identify multiple commercial anchors that will drive foot traffic and visitation to our site," he said.
In April The Hellenic Club presented the plans to a National Capital Design Review Panel comprised of ACT government representatives.
While the panel was pleased with the early consultation, the group raised concerns around the development's "inwards-facing character" which could be detrimental to the broader town centre.
The panel highlighted the current ground-level design is dominated by vehicles and encouraged the club to create "active, permeable and vibrant pedestrian-friendly environments".
"Without presentation of project staging and options studies, the panel is concerned that the concept plan as presented may impede the future development opportunities for this site and may also compromise the potential for a high quality public domain for the Woden Town Centre," the panel documents said.
The panel encouraged testing of alternative building sizes and configurations to reduce the risk of overshadowing and improve solar access.
The Hellenic Club also presented the plans to the Woden Valley Community Council earlier this year.
Council president Fiona Carrick said the community generally supports the addition of office space and more facilities to Woden, however she also had concerns about the inward design.
"We would like to see the Hellenic Club invest in the town centre by bringing activity to the streets rather than being internally focused," she said.
"We are concerned that the building is very large for the area and does not provide enough open green space at ground level."
Purdon Planning will host two online consultation sessions in August, ahead of its development application submission which is slated for early September.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
