No COVID-related deaths in Canberra as new case numbers keep dropping

Steve Evans
Steve Evans
Updated August 25 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
Canberra's new COVID case numbers continue to fall, with 252 new infections reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday.

