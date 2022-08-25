Canberra's new COVID case numbers continue to fall, with 252 new infections reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday.
According to the figures, there were 1463 active cases in the in the ACT on Wednesday, with 109 people in hospital, two in intensive care but none on a ventilator.
There were no COVID-related deaths reported.
Of Wednesday's new cases, ACT Health said that 132 were detected through PCR tests and 120 with rapid tests.
The total number of cases since March 2020 is 201,338.
On the previous day (Tuesday), there were 296 new cases and 1512 active cases.
The breakdown of new cases by age was:
Looking across the nation, there were 29 COVID-related deaths in NSW reported on Wednesday, 5790 new cases and 1836 in hospital with 37 in ICU.
Rising rates of anxiety and depression caused by COVID-19 lockdowns could sap up to $7.4 billion from the NSW economy by 2025, a report suggests.
The cost comes as an estimated 171,615 more people in NSW reported mental health issues consistent with depression and anxiety in 2021 that were linked to lockdowns.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
