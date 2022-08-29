The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Celebrate International Bacon Day with Canberra's best bacon and three tasty at-home recipes

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremiah Beatty, Patrick Lau, Phuong Pham, Richard Odell and Tim Odell at Griffith Butchery. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Is Canberra the bacon capital of Australia? We'd like to think so with several of the city's butchers regularly ranking among the nation's best.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.