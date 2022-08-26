The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese announces former High Court Justice Virginia Bell to head Scott Morrison inquiry

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:00am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and, inset, his predecessor Scott Morrison. Pictures by James Croucher

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged all parties involved in Scott Morrison's secret portfolio power grab, including the former prime minister and former ministers, to cooperate in what he has called an "arm's length" inquiry into the "extraordinary circumstances".

