Three teenage boys will face the ACT Children's Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with nearly 20 offences in total, allegedly committed in the Gungahlin district earlier this month, police have said.
ACT Policing in a statement said the three were arrested by officers from Gungahlin Station after an investigation into incidents on August 19-20 that allegedly involved a knife.
Police earlier this month said the knife was allegedly produced when a grocery store owner confronted a group about unpaid alcohol.
Advertisement
In another alleged incident, the knife was held towards a man then used to slash one of his car's tyres.
One of the boys, 13, has been charged with aggravated burglary and joint commission of minor theft.
The other two boys are 14, with one of them facing seven charges including aggravated robbery in company, knowingly committing aggravated burglary, and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
The other boy faces nine charges of similar nature, including aiding and abetting property damage, unlawfully trespassing on premises, resisting a territory public official, being knowingly concerned in commission of an offence with an offensive weapon, and two counts of joint commission of minor theft.
Anyone who witnessed the incidents, or any other antisocial behaviour involving young people in the Gungahlin district that night is urged to contact Crime Stoppers ACT on 1800 333 000. Quote reference 7201512.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.