Teenage boys to face ACT Children's Court for alleged knife crimes in Gungahlin district

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:30am
Three teenage boys will face the ACT Children's Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with nearly 20 offences in total, allegedly committed in the Gungahlin district earlier this month, police have said.

