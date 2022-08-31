The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFLW explosion adds value to 'very important' GWS Giants and ACT government partnership

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
August 31 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Giants played the Brisbane Lions last year at Manuka Oval. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Giants have issued a call to arms for Canberra to get behind the rise of women's footy as they finalise a new partnership to have more AFL and AFLW games than ever played at Manuka Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.