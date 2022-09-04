According to the Department of Finance, Labor's machinery of government changes are pretty much done and dusted. Except, anyone listening to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's National Press Club address last week would have heard him mention another federal entity, the Department of Widgets, in response to a question about the public service. "I've been somewhat surprised - because some of the detail isn't known until you're in government - that people who I knew, good professional public servants, were put off by the Department of Widgets, then re-employed as contractors being paid more than they were as the dep sec of the Department of Widgets," he said.

