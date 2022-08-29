Anthony Albanese has launched a stinging attack on predecessor Scott Morrison's treatment of the public service, saying the Coalition undermined its independence and "completely trashed" cabinet processes.
The Prime Minister on Monday declared Labor was working to improve relations with the nation's "honourable" public servants, but warned the process could take some time.
Speaking at the National Press Club to mark 100 days in office, Mr Albanese said he was "somewhat surprised" to learn high-ranking bureaucrats had been rehired as private contractors under Mr Morrison.
Mr Albanese, who last week announced an inquiry into former prime minister Scott Morrison's secret ministries, said the Coalition had overseen a corrosion of the public service's independence and processes "over a long period of time".
"The truth is the cabinet processes under the former government were completely trashed," he said.
"Cabinet isn't [meant] to have PowerPoint presentations from pollsters. It's for serious consideration of policy, based upon advice from the public service."
Mr Albanese said public servants did not enter their "honourable profession" for money, and the new government was focused on deep consultation with each department.
"Who knew if you treat your workers with respect, you'll get better outputs? It's not rocket science," he said.
"That was ignored by the former government, but it will take time to repair."
The opposition's public service spokeswoman Jane Hume has rejected Mr Albanese's assessment and has accused him of politicising the public service.
"The former government was well served by an independent and professional public service who worked to protect Australia from COVID, who worked to save lives and livelihoods in a national emergency," she said in a statement.
"The Australian public service consists of dedicated and hardworking Australians, proud to serve their country. The Prime Minister's comments reflect his politicisation of that service.
"He should use the public service to provide him options on how to handle the cost-of-living crisis facing Australians. They are more than capable of coming up with a plan given he is not."
Community and Public Sector Union national secretary Melissa Donnelly said the union had been "concerned for a number of years", as the Coalition imposed staffing caps which she said drove an increase in insecure work.
"Scott Morrison, in one of his first addresses to the leadership of the public service, basically told them to stay in stay in their lane," she said.
"Our concerns were reflected in what the Prime Minister said today."
Ms Donnelly was particularly critical of a "huge explosion" in the use of private contractors and consultants under the previous government.
"These arrangements never provided value for money for the government," she said.
"They did not provide the same level of independence and transparency, and we absolutely agree with the Prime Minister's comments that these arrangements have been inappropriate."
She warned fully rebuilding capacity would "take some time", but was "heartened" by Labor's engagement since taking office in May.
The functioning of the public service came under scrutiny under Mr Morrison, with a huge outlay on private consultants, and former Liberal staffer Phil Gaetjens picked to head the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.
Mr Albanese on Friday confirmed the departments would come under the scope of an inquiry into Mr Morrison's secret ministerial takeovers, which is due to file a report in November.
The former prime minister covertly assumed control over five powerful portfolios - health, finance, treasury, home affairs, and resources - with departmental secretaries and most affected ministers claiming they were left in the dark.
Mr Albanese last week said at least some public servants in PM&C must have known about the secret power grab, which was signed-off on by Governor-General David Hurley.
The Prime Minister was speaking ahead of the government's jobs and skills summit, to be held in Parliament House throughout the week.
He believed the roundtables would spark a "new culture of cooperation" between employers and unions, but stressed Friday "is not the end of the story", with an employment white paper drawing on the week's discussions to be prepared in coming months.
"The principle is straightforward; we want every Australian to have the opportunity and skills to find a secure job with fair pay in a safe workplace, not a hand-to-mouth existence where bills chase you from shift to shift," he said.
Labor has warned of an exodus from the beleaguered care sector - including healthcare and aged care - which has been placed under extreme pressure by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Albanese said it was "no wonder" so many teachers, nurses and carers were considering leaving their profession.
He said the government would continue to push for improved conditions frontline workers, whose value had been laid bare since early 2020.
"But the fact is, this has always been true," he said.
"We can't just stem the bleeding and hope for the best ... We have to aim higher than just recovery."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
