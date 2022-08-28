The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

The honeymoon hits the hard road. 100 days of the Albanese Labor government

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
August 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the opening of the 47th Parliament. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Labor's post-election honeymoon has been lengthy, but the reality of politics and people's patience is that it has to end sometime.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.