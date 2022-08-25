The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

NDIS tribunal appeals fall but NDIS Minister Bill Shorten says there is more work to do

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
August 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of NDIS participants bringing new cases to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal is steadily declining after a dramatic surge which thrust the scheme into the federal election spotlight, new figures show.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.