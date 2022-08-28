The Canberra Times
Andrew Podger: APS hierarchy and classification review report missed key point

By Andrew Podger
August 28 2022 - 7:30pm
APS Commissioner Peter Woolcott. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

It is pleasing that the APS Commission is not pursuing the classification changes recommended by the Hierarchy and Classification Review released on Friday but is focusing now on culture and capability, and that the commissioner recognises that any classification change should be considered as part of the government's broader public sector reforms. I hope this is code for recognising the serious weaknesses in the review's report.

