The one positive suggestion in the report is to give more priority to the role of EL2s and their development. In my experience, this is the most critical level - the fulcrum - in most agencies. For top management, having the EL2s fully onside is critical whether in a crisis or through a major reform or just in ongoing program management; for most staff, their EL2 is their team manager, the person they most often look to for leadership. EL2s not only make things happen but also hold much of an agency's corporate knowledge; they frequently are the ones with the depth of knowledge and experience the organisation relies upon. Recognising this and investing in these middle managers is rightly a major priority.