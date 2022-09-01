The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Australia's export job opportunities are in the global green economy

By Janaline Oh
September 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

With climate legislation on its way and a clear commitment to decarbonise electricity generation, Australia is no longer an international pariah on climate change. But the government can and must do more to seize the job-creating opportunities offered by a greening global economy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.