The future trade benefits of such an investment are considerable: the world is moving to net zero and, while governments and business should continue to focus on reducing emissions at source, there will be a need for significant removal of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere in order to achieve global climate goals. Australia could lead the world by adopting separate targets for reducing emissions at source and for removing carbon from the atmosphere. Such transparency, combined with rigorous accounting and governance, would make high-quality Australian offsets attractive not only to domestic companies seeking to meet their climate commitments, but also to a rapidly growing international market.