The Canberra Times

Fuel efficiency targets a good idea, unless it gets undermined

SH
By Sam Hollier
September 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scheme to prop up one tech company does not a planet save. Picture by Shutterstock

Of all the car companies to actively undermine efforts to reduce national, continental or global fossil fuel consumption, you wouldn't think Tesla would be one of them.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.