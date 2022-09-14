If you want to reduce fossil fuel use, make it more expensive

There are also alternatives. Australia basically squandered its chance to embrace biofuels about 10 years ago (and so petrol burners especially are suffering for it now, and it's probably the main reason why I don't seem sympathetic), but even old-school alternatives to petrol like LPG seem to be forgotten too (still a fossil fuel, but generally lower in most emissions and cheap enough that a decent closed-loop control system will mean it's cheaper to run than petrol).