A common mistake in thinking about generosity is that we give from our abundance. This is false. We give because there is need. I've lived and worked among some of the poorest communities in the world, and everywhere I look, in rich communities and poor ones, generosity abounds. It used to astound me the level of generosity I witnessed in poor communities - people who had very little making available to others everything, and I mean everything, they possess. Maybe because it seems to appear this way almost everywhere, I'm now only surprised when I encounter those instances where this is not the case. Generosity is the norm, selfishness is the exception. In our society we certainly see examples of unbridled greed and selfishness, but they're so notable because they are the exception, and they cut against the grain of our own characters - that's why we're outraged by them. The fact is we are all generous - we are all inspired by great acts of generosity, we all appreciate acts of genuine selfless generosity, and we all aspire to be more generous ourselves.