Canberra Raiders coach for nine years, Ricky Stuart has spent much of his time in charge fighting for the recognition his team deserves.
So often overlooked away from the Sydney spotlight, the coach is no stranger to feeling his side has drawn the short straw while the glamour clubs enjoy favourable treatment.
So when the schedule for week one of the finals was released, Stuart was not shocked to see his side forced into a six-day turnaround.
The Raiders will travel to Melbourne to face the Storm in a must-win clash on Saturday.
It comes as the NRL handed the Roosters and Rabbitohs an extra day's rest for their rematch at the Sydney Football Stadium, the sides to do battle at the ground nine days after they opened the venue.
Instead of fighting an uphill battle, however, Stuart is instead focused on leading his team past Melbourne.
"I'm just happy to be in the semis," Stuart said. "We'll take what it is. We're a club that's very used to getting the short straw."
The decision to schedule the Raiders semi-final on Saturday night forced Stuart into a rethink of his plans to field a full-strength side against the Tigers.
With Brisbane losing to the Dragons earlier in the weekend, Canberra would have had to lose by more than 50 points to miss out on the finals.
As a result, Jack Wighton and Elliott Whitehead enjoyed a rest while Jamal Fogarty's day ended with his side up 42-0 at half-time.
Stuart was thrilled his players got through the contest unscathed, the only concern was Corey Horsburgh placed on report for a high tackle on Jock Madden.
"I thought we'd play on Sunday so when I found out we had 24 hours less, I thought to myself I'm going to make a couple of changes," Stuart said.
"Because we were not playing the Saturday, it gave me the line of thought that I'll rest a couple of players.
"Elliot's banged up a bit and then it was a good opportunity at half-time to get Jamal off."
The Raiders had the statisticians scouring the record books throughout the first half, as they ran in seven tries in a stunning onslaught to lead 42-0 at the break.
Forwards Joseph Tapine and Josh Papalii set the platform throughout the opening 20 before the Raiders blew the game apart with three tries in three consecutive sets.
Stuart's side ultimately fell short of the NRL record for most points in a half. The mark is held by the Knights, who led the Cowboys 48-0 at the break in 2003.
The fast start had some wondering whether Canberra could achieve the impossible and secure a 114-point win to leapfrog the Rabbitohs into seventh place.
Ultimately the scoring pace dropped off in the second half, Tigers offering up much more resistance after the break.
That sets up a clash with Stuart's old friend Craig Bellamy at a venue the Raiders have enjoyed plenty of success over the years.
Canberra have won their past four in Melbourne, including a 12-10 victory in week one of the 2019 finals. That win set the platform for the side's run to the grand final.
The Raiders wore black armbands in Sunday's victory in tribute to late chairman Allan Hawke who passed away during the week.
The two teams and the 10,041 spectators at Leichhardt Oval stood for a moment of silence for the long-time board member.
It was a remembrance Stuart was grateful occurred, the coach thanking the Tigers for allowing the tribute at their home ground.
"I'd like to formally thank the Wests Tigers management for allowing us that opportunity today of having a moment of silence for our late chairman Allan Hawke.
"We asked the Tigers management if that was okay if we had a moment there before the match. They could've said no but they understood the sincerity of it and I just want them to understand that as a club we really appreciate them allowing it."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
