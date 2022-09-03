The Canberra Times

The Australian Public Service has been tarnished by Scott Morrison's ministerial portfolio scandal

By Richard Mulgan
Updated September 4 2022 - 11:24am, first published September 3 2022 - 6:00pm
Former prime minister Scott Morrison. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

In the scandal over Scott Morrison's multiple ministerial appointments, the spotlight naturally fell on the actions of the former prime minister himself. But the APS has not emerged unscathed, with questions asked about the part played by public servants in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and the office of the official secretary to the governor-general.

