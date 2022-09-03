The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Mark Kenny: Jobs and skills summit like a mirror to Bob Hawke's political authority in 1983

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
September 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Surprise that French President Emmanuel Macron could visit Australia within weeks underscores just how sharply Franco-Australian relations dived before, ahem ... before the previous management was axed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.