Part of the problem for the republican pitch is that it is directed as much at the heart as the head. Like the lawyer in The Castle, republicans quickly find themselves reaching for "the vibe" of the thing - unquantifiables like the claim that once formally separated from Britain, Australia would be more forthright and would be regarded more seriously in the world. Proper countries, the argument goes, don't pay fealty, don't bend the knee to foreign monarchs, or historical patrons.