Labor says the federal public service will gain an additional 1000 digital traineeships over the next four years, and will be required to report its gender pay gap to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency
The moves were among of the government's 36 immediate steps to be implemented this year following its jobs and skills summit.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said women's equal participation and pay was unanimously recognised by all summit attendees as critical to Australia's economic resilience and prosperity.
"It's good economic policy, and everyone signed up to that," she said.
Senator Gallagher said APS would "lead by example" by reporting to the agency charged with promoting and improving gender equality in Australian non-government workplaces, and by setting their own targets to improve gender equity in the public service.
The previous Morrison government had a similar policy, announced in its 2021 budget, but was never publicly given a timeframe for implementation.
Senator Gallagher, who also holds the women and public service ministries, will take up reforms that would require businesses with 500 or more employees to commit measurable targets to improve gender equality in their workplaces and report on their progress.
For the first time, businesses with 100 or more employees would need to reveal their gender pay gap.
The government wants the WGEA to develop strategies in targeted sectors to increase women's participation and reduce gender pay gaps, and will expand its data collection to include a snapshot of the pay gap in Australia workplaces for First Nations and culturally diverse women, as well as women living with disability.
Senator Gallagher said gender analysis will be undertaken on outcomes of the summit to ensure women remain at the centre of government decision making.
The first phase of the government's gender responsive budgeting will be undertaken in Treasurer Jim Chalmer's October budget.
A program to create an additional 1000 digital traineeships in the public service was designed to assist Australians facing barriers that were limiting their participation in the workforce. Mentoring will be provided by the APS Commission when the 12-month Certificate IV program opens in December this year.
Those targeted include First Nations peoples, women re-entering the workforce, older people and military personnel transitioning into civilian roles and their spouses.
"As a government, we understand that the tech and digital sectors are only going to continue to grow in coming years and it's essential that Australians have the skills and training they need to take advantage of these jobs of the future," Senator Gallagher said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised the "dedicated public servants" who helped pull together the jobs and skill summit, capping off the week that marked his government's first 100 days in office.
"I said at the Press Club this week, being a public servant is an honourable profession, and one of the things that we have to do as a new government is to rebuild the public service - rebuild it as a body that can give frank and fearless advice, rebuild it as a body that is given respect and ensure that it can deliver the sort of advice and delivery of services that Australians expect," Mr Albanese said in his final remarks to the summit.
Minister who went to their departments and talked with the people within them, was one of the things he was proud of at that milestone. "Engaging with them and encouraging them to be the best they can be," he said.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
