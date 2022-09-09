At the same time the gallery is not all about the past. The final chapter, "Change", investigates how Australia has been transformed and adapted over time and looks for answers as to how we can continue to learn, grow and prosper in the face of rapid and dramatic global environmental change. There's a sense of optimism to it all, a sense of how all we've been through has shaped how we feel about our nation, how proud we are of this Great Southern Land, and our love for it.