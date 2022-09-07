Canberra's office occupancy rates crept up in August, rising for the third month in a row.
The Property Council's latest survey showed a 3 per cent increase to 64 per cent between August 25 and 31.
Advertisement
Acting ACT executive director Adele Lausberg said the small change showed "a resilient office market during a harsh winter".
The last peak in occupancy rates was 73 per cent in July 2021, before the territory's lockdown.
Since January, the numbers have been climbing, with the exception of April and June, which saw dips.
Ms Lausberg said it was encouraging to see people returning to workplaces, though occupancy levels remain below the last peak of 73 per cent in July 2021.
"While the results are still a way off the previous recovery high points seen around May 2021, they show the resilience of the Canberra CBD office, with occupancy levels remaining stable throughout a difficult period," she said in a statement.
The survey also found that health concerns continue to be a major reason for people staying away from the office, though there was a drop in how influential this was: from 30 to 15 per cent.
READ MORE:
Public transport concerns also fell from 13 to 12 per cent.
"People are the lifeblood of CBDs, and we don't yet have enough of them back in our city centres to support our ecosystems of small businesses that call our CBDs home," Ms Lausberg said.
"With spring approaching and the Omicron wave having peaked, the recovery momentum towards a new normal should resume."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.