Unfortunately, the results are now in and reality sucks. This week Chief Executive Women released its senior executive census, which tracks gender equality in Australia in the corporate sector. There isn't any. In a culture filled with big swinging dicks, there is no room for women at the top tables (I'd make some vulgar comment about female reproductive organs but I've yet to hear a woman brandish them as some badge of honour. Or even a vag of honour). The corporate sector is truly dreadful. Worse than. And it's ignoring all pressures to achieve gender equality. The blokes are closing their eyes, sticking fingers in their ears and singing, la la la. CEW says progress on women's leadership is going backwards - and predicts it will take 100 years for women to even get to 40 per cent of all CEO positions on the ASX300, Australia's top publicly listed companies. More ASX300 companies have no women in their executive leadership teams compared to this time last year. There are still just 18 women CEOs because apparently men do such a brilliant job of leading companies. Alan Joyce of Qantas, please take a bow.