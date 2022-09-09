The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Age of the Dragon

Investing in China: is it worth the risk?

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
September 9 2022 - 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tevares said the company was pulling out of China because it didn't want to get caught up in future sanctions. Picture Getty Images

Foreign companies are losing enthusiasm for investing in China. This is a big part of a trend in which the country is gradually becoming disconnected from the rest of the world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.