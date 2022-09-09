The Canberra Times
Queen Elizabeth II was a role model for us all

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
September 9 2022 - 7:30pm
A sneaky pic from a time I dropped into Government House. Picture Karen Hardy

For the first time in about 40 years I went to bed Thursday night and said a prayer. The rumours had started, London Bridge was falling, the family were heading to Balmoral. Please, God, I know it's been a while, please let her pass without pain and in the company of her family. For all she has done, for all she has been through, this woman deserves that.

