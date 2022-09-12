Canberra developer JWLand has released plans for a 156-room serviced apartment or hotel in the final stage of its Northbourne Village precinct.
Community consultation on the nine-storey building proposed for Northbourne Avenue took place in August, ahead of JWLand's development application submission.
The hotel is the fourth stage in the Lyneham precinct, which will also include three residential apartment blocks once complete.
JWLand purchased the entire 25,000-square-metre site from the ACT government in 2017 for $45 million.
The block is home to a series of former public housing buildings, including Owen Flats which have been restored and sold as residential units.
JWLand head of development Michael Prendergast said the fourth stage was always intended to be commercial accommodation.
He said the size of the land, the storm water infrastructure that runs beneath it and a large, heritage-registered tree on the site made it unsuitable for residential.
"Those constraints lend itself to not being a residential building because we're unable to get any car parking underneath," Mr Prendergast said.
The hotel will include entry from Northbourne Avenue and some commercial space on the ground level, earmarked for restaurants and cafes.
The developer has been in talks with some well-known national providers to possibly run the commercial accommodation, however a deal has not yet been struck.
"Our model provides flexibility - if it's something that we need to run ourself, we can set a team up and do it," Mr Prendergast said.
"But we have already had people approach us and we have spoken to a few providers in relation to that site and the proposal."
Stage one of Northbourne Village, the 172-apartment Embark development, was completed in 2020.
Stage two, The Sullivan, is currently under construction and is expected to be ready around July 2023.
Once complete it will include 176 units including seven studio apartments located in the heritage Bachelor Flats former public housing building.
Currently awaiting development approval, stage three is proposed to include more than 300 residential apartments in two multi-level buildings.
JWLand is also developing a 602-unit complex in Braddon, located between Northbourne Avenue and Henty Street.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
