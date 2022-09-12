The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Northbourne Avenue hotel proposed by JWLand next to former public housing site, Owen Flats

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated September 12 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of JWLand's proposed hotel or serviced apartment block on Northbourne Avenue. Picture supplied

Canberra developer JWLand has released plans for a 156-room serviced apartment or hotel in the final stage of its Northbourne Village precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.