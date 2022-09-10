The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Can the monarchy endure after beloved Queen's death

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
September 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mother is dead. She had been a perennial presence and yet somehow always removed - in truth, more otherly than motherly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.