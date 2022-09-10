Finally, a silly story. When she came to Australia in 2011, David Speers and I were in Parliament's Great Hall along with hundreds of others. Journalists usually affect a kind of indifference to celebrity but Speers suggested we should meet her. After wanly protesting my republicanism we pushed through the throng to where Julia Gillard PM was guiding Her Maj around. Seizing the moment, Speers nudged me through a gap and then suddenly, we were close. A bemused Gillard wearily intoned, "Your Majesty, there's a couple of journalists here who seem desperate to meet you". The diminutive monarch turned, politely extending her gloved hand as your correspondent simultaneously half curtsied and bowed - all on live TV.