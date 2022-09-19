The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Lauren Jackson had to work out 'wrinkles' after nine years out of Australia's Opals team

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson is back for the Opals. Picture by Getty Images

The fairytale return of 41-year-old Lauren Jackson to the Opals team nine years after retiring from international basketball has not been as easy as it seems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.