The fairytale return of 41-year-old Lauren Jackson to the Opals team nine years after retiring from international basketball has not been as easy as it seems.
With a figure as iconic as the five-time WNBL and two-time WNBA champion, the silver and bronze Olympic medallist has well and truly earned the status of a living 'legend'.
But after so long out of the game, it would be naive to think there wouldn't be hurdles in her incredible comeback with the national team for the Women's World Cup in Sydney starting Thursday.
"It took a while for her to adjust for different systems and stuff that we've all been running for the last few years," Opals centre and former teammate at the Capitals, Marianna Tolo, told The Canberra Times.
"But she's getting up to speed now, and really cementing a place in the team and has done a great job.
"She's been really good. I think everyone was just pleasantly surprised."
On Monday in Sydney, Jackson even admitted to reporters that her unbelievable comeback trail has been as "intense" and "exciting" as much as it has been a "nervous time".
Part of the adjustment has been in the introduction of a new era of the Opals, led by coach and old teammate Sandy Brondello.
"Most of us have had a lot of experience with Sandy before, but LJ is coming in fresh without having any of that knowledge," Tolo explained.
"So it's just coming up to speed with the terminology, just a few little wrinkles here and there."
The Opals, Belgium, France and Japan all took part in practice matches over the weekend before the Australians take on 'Les Bleues' in their tournament-opener.
The Opals won both of their tune-ups against France and Belgium, building plenty of momentum in the process.
Driven by a recent culture re-build, the introduction of fresh young talent, and a sprinkling of experienced players like Tolo and Jackson, the squad are determined to improve on their silver medal from the last World Cup in 2018.
Tolo believes Jackson's inclusion will help their campaign in more ways than one, drawing opposition away from their other weapons.
"I played the World Cup for the first time in 2010 with Lauren, and I would have been 20 or 21. It's been a long time since we've played together but it's pretty cool we get to do so again," Tolo said.
"She's got so much experience - you can just see it when she steps out on the court. She's never really lost that."
The Opals are ranked third in the world FIBA rankings, behind Spain and tournament favourites, the USA.
After France on Thursday, the home team will face Mali on Friday, then have a rest day before lining up again Serbia on Sunday, Canada on Monday and Japan on Tuesday.
While the Opals will be a top chance to take out the event, the quality of women's basketball globally has lifted greatly since the last World Cup, and the team will enjoy the advantage of having a local crowd cheer them on.
"Here in Sydney it's becoming a little bit more real that we're about to play a World Cup at home," Tolo said.
"International basketball is getting better and better.
"We were always the underdogs but now people expect big things of us so we can never slide under the radar.
"It makes it challenging but it's made it obvious how hard it is to get to the final and get on the podium.
"It takes something really special and we want to bring that back again at this World Cup.
"To achieve the mighty dream of getting a gold in front of a home crowd would be absolutely amazing."
Melanie Dinjaski
