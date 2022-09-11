Wendy Kukla was a distracted four-year-old "swinging around" when she set eyes on a young Queen Elizabeth II - the first reigning monarch of Australia to set foot on Australian soil. Decades later, she is distracted no more as she bore witness to the declaration of the new King Charles III with her son and three young grandchildren by her side.
To the former Air Force member, the Queen was "in my life", the great constant.
"Everything was there. The family was there. And, and it was just regular. It was just everything," she said.
"I haven't cried yet, but I'm sure I will. She was just an elegant, responsible woman.
"She tried her best to keep her children together. And everybody else. She did a wonderful job to Australia, to England and everybody else."
Mrs Kukla was one of hundreds of people drawn to the forecourt of Parliament House on Sunday to watch the proclamation ceremony - a formal occasion to mark the King's accession.
It's a tough job, who would want to do it? She had no choice. And I give her full credit for what she did.- Michael Mowat
Her son Chris Kukla said it was "very, very special" to share traditions and celebrate the Queen's life with his family, including his daughters, Ania, 12, Eva, 6, and Mischa, 4.
Queen Elizabeth ruled for 70 years and is likely the last Queen the current generation will know.
"Probably a little bit more special for me," Mr Kukla told The Canberra Times. "These guys are probably just running their strides, but very special to show the kids something that I haven't even been able to experience at all."
That sense of family was part of the official ceremony, along with a Welcome to Country, a rendition of God Save the King, a smoking ceremony and a traditional Ngunnawal dance.
"No matter what your views, Queen Elizabeth lived a life of service, and she was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother," Ngunnawal elder Aunty Violet Sheridan told the crowd stretching around the forecourt.
"King Charles III takes over from his mother and we know he will be thoughtful in his rule."
A smiling Queen, who had just formally opened Parliament House, walked this ruddy, pebbled forecourt 34 years ago with then-prime minister Bob Hawke, one of her 16 Australian prime ministers.
The news of her passing, reaching Australia as it did early on Friday morning, is still regarded as a shock.
As he co-signed the proclamation at Government House, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there had been "an outpouring of grief" after the Queen's death.
"Queen Elizabeth's own words, that grief is the price we pay for love, is, I think, a fitting statement on how so many Australians are feeling at this time," he said.
"Today, we mark formally the new head of state in King Charles III and in the proclamation, the first in my lifetime and the first in a majority of Australian's lifetime, is an historic event."
Being that it has been 70 years since the last proclamation, Michael Mowat came along to be part of history and to remember the Queen.
"Well, she's the only one I've known all my life. Stability. Just a person I admired," he said. "I mean, it's a tough job. Who would want to do it? She had no choice. And I give her full credit for what she did."
He's full of hope for the new King.
"I think we've got to wait and see but I think he will be different to his mother. I expect he will make changes, but I think they'll be for the better," Mr Mowat said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
