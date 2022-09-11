King Charles III has been proclaimed as Australia's new head of state with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declaring he represents a "new era" and as a monarch he will need to "forge his own path".
Charles III became King immediately after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but the King's representative Governor-General David Hurley made the Proclamation of Accession at a special meeting of the Federal Executive Council at Government House.
It later followed with a public reading of the proclamation outside Parliament House and a 21-gun Royal salute. It is the first such pronouncement outside the newer Australian parliament and closely follows the official proclamation in London of the new British King at St James's Palace.
Flags will now return to full mast until dusk.
"King Charles, of course, represents a new era. The second Elizabethan era has now passed. King Charles will need to forge his own path," Mr Albanese told the ABC's Insider's program.
"King Charles has been very active and outspoken on issues such as the need for the world to challenge climate change and to act on climate change."
But should he continue?
"In my view, that would be appropriate. That's a matter for him," the Prime Minister offered.
It comes as Mr Albanese announces a one-off "National Day of Mourning" public holiday in Australia on Thursday, September 22 to remember and pay respects to Queen Elizabeth.
Mr Albanese, known to have strong republican views, praised the Queen for acknowledging that Australia was in charge of its own destiny. He regarded her as wise, encouraging and of "very good humour".
"70 years of devotion to duty, of loyalty and of love," the Prime Minister said.
"She had I think the capacity to deal with heads of state and she met with the British prime minister once a week of course. Over that time she met with 16 or she presided over 16 Australian prime ministers, 16 governors general. That's a remarkable period.
"The longest serving ever British monarch, the second longest head of a sovereign state in the world's history is a remarkable achievement."
The Prime Minister and General Hurley will travel to the United Kingdom to attend the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19.
Australia has offered London travel assistance to the leaders of New Zealand and 10 Pacific island states with deep British connections.
Mr Albanese has also confirmed that the four cancelled parliamentary sitting days which were to go ahead this week will now take place later this year.
The new dates have not been confirmed, but the Prime Minister notes at least one of those rescheduled days will be devoted to delivering condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
