Interest in regional living is the highest in a decade; over the last two census periods there has been a net outflow of people to the regions and during COVID, we saw a 15 per cent increase in people who did. Importantly we have seen an increase in young working age Australians moving to the regions which is critical to addressing the aging demographic in our regions. The Regional Movers Index found that millennials (aged 24-40 years) accounted for the majority among all regional movers to each of the regional hotspots in March 2022, particularly attracted to housing affordability.