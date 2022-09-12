Greens senator Larissa Waters has criticised the Albanese government for rescheduling federal Parliament during the September/October school holidays, saying it is "not a good start" to making Parliament more family-friendly.
At the same, independent MP Zali Steggall is suggesting a possible return to COVID-like remote access to Parliament in light of the "unfortunate" timing and short notice.
To help make up for this week's suspended sitting week due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday announced Parliament would meet on September 23, the day after the national day of mourning public holiday, so MPs and Senators can pay their respects.
Parliament will also then return the following week between September 26 and 28 for normal parliamentary business, however this is school holiday time across the nation.
Soon after the Labor government was elected Mr Albanese stated he wanted to run a more family-friendly federal parliament, but Senator Waters said this is now under question.
"For all the talk we've heard about making parliament more family-friendly, putting a sitting week in the middle of school holidays at such short notice is not a good start," she told The Canberra Times.
"Six states and territories will be on school holidays during the rescheduled sitting week dates. Parliamentarians and staff members who are parents, and especially single parents, now have a last minute scramble to try to organise care or otherwise work out how to juggle work and kids during school holidays."
READ MORE:
She said the Greens are "baffled" at the decision to schedule a sitting on Friday, September 23, rather than the usual four-day sitting week.
"The travel costs to the taxpayer will be significant, as well as being particularly inconvenient given the Victorian public holiday upon which many staff members and their families have relied," the Queensland senator said.
The Canberra Times understands there are politicians and staff who have had holiday plans thrown in disarray by the decision, but they wish to remain anonymous.
Senator Waters suggests another week could have been found.
"While we're delighted to get on with the job of passing important legislation, including ICAC, family and domestic violence paid leave, and the repeal of the cashless debit card, the dates selected by the government could not be less family-friendly if they tried," she said.
"The parliament must sit and do its work, but there was a week available before [the] budget that was not school holidays anywhere in the country, and that's the week that should have been chosen."
The independent member for Warringah is also concerned about the timing, but has suggested a COVID lockdown-like compromise.
"It is unfortunate, but it's a fairly extraordinary event," Ms Steggall said.
"I appreciate the government making up sitting days to be able to present bills as planned, but would support remote access to Parliament in light of the short notice and it being during school holidays."
Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister was asked why he did not pick another week in the lead-up to the budget to reschedule parliament, although he was not specifically asked about school holidays.
"It is meeting as soon as practical, given the arrangements that were in place for a long period of time," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra.
"We are meeting as soon as practical. That has been something that has been agreed."
The Prime Minister won't be in attendance for the rescheduled school holiday sittings in September because he will be heading to Japan for the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
"Obviously, Australia needs to be represented at the commemoration of Shinzo Abe, it is very important," he said.
"That is why you will not have just the current Prime Minister but three former Australian prime ministers as Australia's delegation. The Japan relationship is one of our most important and that is why I will be represented there. It is not the first time that a prime minister hasn't been there in Question Time and I suspect over the years it won't be the last either."
But he will be in Canberra for the sitting day on September 23, when he and and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will move condolence motions and speak for 15 minutes each honouring the Queen.
"This is not a time for partisanship, this is a time for unity of Australia as a nation, a time where we are grieving and acknowledging the contribution of Queen Elizabeth II as our head of state for 70 years," Mr Albanese said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.