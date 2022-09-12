The Canberra Times
'Could not be less family-friendly': Greens senator Larissa Waters criticises school holidays return for Parliament

By Karen Barlow
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:37am, first published 6:15am
Greens Senator Larissa Waters. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Greens senator Larissa Waters has criticised the Albanese government for rescheduling federal Parliament during the September/October school holidays, saying it is "not a good start" to making Parliament more family-friendly.

