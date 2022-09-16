A final note to parents. This is not Paw Patrol. The movie actually includes a joking reference to it not being Paw Patrol. It's rated "PG" for what the censors describe as "mild animated fantasy violence and coarse language". The potty mouth is a near-sighted tortoise with the power of Flash-like super-speed. Voiced dryly by Natasha Lyonne, the irascible critter's curses are bleeped out in the kind of way that guarantees a laugh, though parents may need to explain why the missing words are so funny.