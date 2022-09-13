The ACT government will mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II over the coming weeks but the territory will be doing things a bit differently to the rest of the country.
Over recent days, Australia's states and the Northern Territory have proclaimed King Charles III as King of Australia.
But the ACT government will not hold a proclamation ceremony for the new king.
This is because the ACT is the only state or territory that does not have a representative of the crown.
Every other jurisdiction has a separate governor or administrator who carries out this role. The ACT's representative to the crown is the Australian Governor-General.
The Federal Parliament has postponed this week's sitting following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and most other Australian states have followed.
The ACT Legislative Assembly was not scheduled to sit this week but next week's sitting has not been suspended. The parliament will sit, as scheduled, next Tuesday and Wednesday.
However, a sitting day that was scheduled for next Thursday has been postponed due to the public holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Like other Australian parliaments, a condolence book has been set up at the entrance to the ACT Legislative Assembly where members of the public are able to leave messages.
A condolence motion to Queen Elizabeth II is expected to be moved next week in the Legislative Assembly.
Some changes will need to be made to Canberra's Coat of Arms, which includes the motto "For the Queen, the Law and the People".
The emblem is included in the ACT government logo, which will require a major rebranding.
One that won't need to be changed is the one on the Legislative Assembly, which already has the motto "For the King, the Law and the People".
Canberra's Coat of Arms were granted in 1928 by King George V, however, the sign on the Legislative Assembly was not sculpted until 1961 - eight years into the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
It was designed by Lenore Bass but nobody knows why she chose to put "For the King" instead of "For the Queen".
Ms Bass designed the sculpture based of the 1928 design, which may possibly explain this.
Changes to some standing orders will need to be changed in the territory also.
Unlike Victoria, the territory's members of the Legislative Assembly will not be required to redo their oath of allegiance to King Charles III.
A national memorial service will take place at Parliament House on September 22, the national day of mourning.
Canberra landmarks, including the Malcolm Fraser Bridge and The Canberra Times Fountain, will be lit up in purple on the national day of mourning.
All flags in the ACT will also fly at half-mast until further notice.
All schools will be closed and public transport will operate on a Sunday bus timetable.
There will be no changes to bin collection services.
Floriade will be open on the national day of mourning, with one minute of silence to be observed at 11am.
Authorities are still working on a plan for health services but have indicated there will be minimal impact. All those who may be affected will be directly contacted.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
