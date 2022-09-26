This omelette is full of sweet nostalgia, inspired by a dish my husband and I often enjoyed for dinner while we were still university students and part-time theatre ushers. We met at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney's Chinatown, a site opposite a building where my dad lived during his early days in Sydney. The significance of this was lost on me back then, as I busily revelled in my newfound independence and the diverse group of friends we had made on the job. We spent a lot of time in Chinatown and we enjoyed many inexpensive meals at nearby food courts. One of our favourite dishes was a generous plate of rice, topped with a mound of stir-fried veggies, blanketed with a fluffy omelette and finished with a thick, umami gravy. I'd never really eaten a meal like this at home, but it did remind me of my mother's egg and rice dishes. When we relocated to America and started to explore the distinct dishes of Chinese-American cuisine, we discovered that our food court omelette was very close to a deep-fried egg dish known as egg foo young.