In NSW, other senior executives may be either on term contracts or ongoing contracts; I do not know how many are now ongoing, but for a long period in the past they were all term appointments and many may still be time-limited. Terminations are also allowed for any or no reason. In my view these practices raise serious risks of undue political pressures even if the law forbids ministerial direction. The Senior Executive Service (SES) in the Commonwealth are nearly all in ongoing positions, and terminations are subject to due process; there is no evidence that this has caused problems for management flexibility. Moreover, SES appointments are subject to the APS Commissioner certifying that they have been subject to a careful merit-based process. NSW should consider introducing these Commonwealth practices.