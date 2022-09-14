School holiday films at the National Film and Sound Archive

The National Film and Sound Archive is screening some great movies during the upcoming school holidays.
All the films are screened in the Arc Cinema at 10.30am at the NFSA in McCoy Circuit, Acton. Tickets are $10. Children aged under four have free entry.
The program is Flushed Away (September 27), Kung Fu Panda (September 28), Ratatouille (September 30), The Secret Life of Pets (October 3), Winnie the Pooh (the 2011 animated version, October 4), Puss in Boots (featuring the voice of Antonio Banderas, October 5) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (October 7).
Tickets at www.nfsa.gov.au/ The link is here
