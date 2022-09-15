The Canberra Times
Exclusive

'Like sheer madness,' David Pocock targets Labor's $10b housing election promise

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
September 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Senator David Pocock. Picture by Karleen Minney

Independent Senator David Pocock is to put the Albanese government on notice over the ACT's historic $100 million housing debt, and is to warn its continuing existence will be "front of mind" when considering legislation later this year for a $10 billion election promise.

