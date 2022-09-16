The Canberra Times
NDIS participants would be freed from hospital under a new plan

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Dan Jervis-Bardy
September 16 2022 - 7:30pm
ACT Minister for Disability Emma Davidson said the new plan to speed up hospital discharge rates would make a "real difference". File pictures

A new plan to stop NDIS participants languishing for months in hospital has been welcomed by the ACT government, as figures show more than a dozen beds in Canberra are being taken up by patients who are fit to leave.

