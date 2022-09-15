The Canberra Times
Jude Mahony | Answer to skills shortage might be sitting right in front of us

By Jude Mahony
September 15 2022 - 7:30pm
I don't believe there's a magic pill to fix the skills shortage in Australia, but I do believe we need to take a longer-term view of our buy, build, bench, borrow and bot strategies.

Local News

