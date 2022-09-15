Darrell isn't convinced goats will help: "We've allowed forests to become almost decimated and then did a complete 180 and locked them up... now creating a scenario for a catastrophe. Having worked within the forests and with some of the older foresters, one becomes in tune with how nature works, but we've become greedy from one extreme to another and forgotten about how to work in harmony with Mother Nature. The Aboriginal people used to have 'fuel reduction burns' which eliminated the fuels and helped germinate of the seeds dropped by the older growth. This keeps the forest floors clean of fuel buildup and simultaneously generates vibrant new growth and a healthy environment for the animals, forests and people alike. Unfortunately, goats will clean up the forest floor and they propagate, multiply and become destructive." The trial uses portable fencing to keep the goats contained within a small cell.