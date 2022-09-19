Brenda is sceptical: "Fast trains will never happen, I think. Or it will be many decades before the first sod is turned. Why not spend some money on existing tracks so the trains we have - or new ones - which can go faster on them? When my grandchildren were younger we loved going from Canberra to Sydney on the train, but it took four and a half hours. In some places it felt like you could get out and walk faster. If that track was updated so it took three hours, it could almost compete with the planes, once you took into account waiting times at airports, etc. And for us in cattle class, trains are more comfortable and the views, as you said, can be amazing."